I am of the opinion that Greg Hughes' platform for Governor is very weak.
His entire platform is based on the info, he tells us, that he was an original supporter of Mr. Trump, and remains so today. That is all his commercials for governor state.
I ask, What problem does that solve for the state of Utah?
I will admit that if he made it through the Primary, and was actually the Republican candidate for governor, he might actually ride the coattails of Mr. Trump to the the Governor's mansion. This is a very strong RED state.
Any one of the other 3 candidates would make a better Governor.
PS: Sorry, Mr. Hughes, you will finish No. 4 in the primary election.
R. Dan Williams
Ogden