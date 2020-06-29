Many conservatives are lamenting their vote for Senator Romney based almost completely upon his name recognition and faith. It appears Jon Huntsman is a similar candidate to Romney, not a true conservative but a moderate who will likely disappoint them as he supports liberal agendas and policies. I cannot take back my vote for Senator Romney, but would if I could, and support a true conservative, Greg Hughes, for Governor, and wish others would do the same. Huntsman gave up his elected office as Governor before in support of President Obama. I think he has had his turn. Blake Moore would also be a true conservative Utah needs in replacing Rob Bishop in the House.
Darrel Thompson
Ogden