Jon Huntsman is the candidate for governor Utah needs to put our economy on a more firm footing at this challenging time in the State’s history. While serving as governor once before, he laid the foundation for the Utah’s economic success. He lowered taxes. He helped create a business-friendly environment. He was a leader then and he’ll be a leader now.
He has a plan to double Utah’s GDP over the next decade, focusing on growth sectors like biotech, finance tech (FinTech), and defense. He also has solutions to help Utah’s agricultural sector, which makes up 20% of Utah’s economy. Huntsman will take action to help with our growth and quality of life issues.
The experience he gained serving as U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, China and Russia gives him unmatched knowledge of foreign trade. He is far better equipped than the other candidates to take more of Utah’s products to the world market. I believe that he will get government out of the way, and tackle burdensome regulations that impede economic growth.
Our state is poised to reach levels never seen before but it is going to take someone with experience and leadership to get us there. I am supporting Jon Huntsman because, although the other candidates are good people, Utah needs far more than a nice person in the governor’s office. Utah needs Jon Huntsman.
Don Olsen
Draper