Dear Editor,
Thomas Paine saw our times as we compare current challenges as a nation with that of starting a new Republic.
“These are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman."
Unemployment is at highs not seen since the Great Depression; US deaths from SARS-CoV-2 approaching all American soldiers killed in WW1; businesses that survived are cautiously opening in face of continued COVID-19 threat; worldwide protests highlighting police brutality against Black Men and Women; these are the times that try all our souls. It is also the opportunity to start anew. Calamities demand vision.
Jon Huntsman is the Utah patriot who stands ready to serve all of us in the State. There is no one better qualified than Jon. This pandemic shows this is a small interconnected world. He knows the world. His ambassadorships include Trade, Singapore, Beijing, and Moscow. His resume is unmatched.
Jon was a successful Governor who left with 80% approval to serve his country. He wants to complete what he started and more.
The election for Governor is the opportunity to transform a crisis into a future of great vision and discovery not seen in generations.
Jon Huntsman will lead us to a new and better Utah. Vote in the Republican Primary, Tuesday, June 30th. I speak personally and not for the campaign.
Joseph Cramer
Murray