I ran for mayor because I care about my family and community. As a longtime resident of Ogden, I’ve watched us tackle the challenges that a growing city faces with a grit that’s unique to us. That isn’t to say there haven’t been growing pains. I threw my hat in the ring because I was concerned about our economy, our safety, and our infrastructure. But now I find myself evaluating the two remaining candidates, like many of you will, and the truth is: there is no magic wand. If we want to see Ogden thrive, we need a leader that knows Ogden. That’s why I’m voting for Mike Caldwell.
My reasons for running for mayor didn’t just disappear after the primary election, so Mike and I got lunch. Together we talked about growing up in Ogden, how much it has changed, and what we can do together to make sure that we’re always trying to make it better.
I walked away from that lunch with the realization that Ogden doesn’t need a mayor that’s only been present for a snapshot of our journey. It needs a mayor that has a proven track record of working with city departments to implement new technology and reduce crime. It needs a mayor that understands affordable home ownership is the quickest way to close the wealth gap. More than anything, Ogden needs a mayor that actually has the experience to govern.
There’s only one candidate that fits that description, and his name’s Mike Caldwell.
Daniel Tabish
Ogden