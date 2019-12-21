Shame on the Legislature for raising the tax on our food. Shame on them for not telling us that they are also raising the tax on diesel fuel, which will also raise the price of food and all of our commodities. Shame on them for making it more difficult for our truckers to make a living. Our truckers are what keep America going. We are sending a message to them and to our farmers who use diesel that we are penalizing them for their hard work. This new tax program will hit us hard in so many areas. The only way the farmer can survive it to raise his prices. The only way the truckers can survive is to raise their prices.
As a mother of five and their spouses and grandparents of 19 beautiful grandchildren, I know what food costs. I know that when I was raising my family my shopping skills helped me save money so that I could pay for some of our children's extracurricular activities. The only way a housewife can really save money is on her grocery bill.
When it is all said and done, the Legislature really found a way to hit us where it hurts the most. I am wondering if any of these people who make these decisions realize the repercussions that will come. I didn't think that a pro-family state like Utah would do such a thing.
Karen Noel
Ogden