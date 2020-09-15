Let me start by sharing with you what I heard a man from Ukraine say about communists. He said first they tax you so high that you can't pay the taxes and than they take your property and nationalize it. Capitalism includes the ownership of private property. Democratic Socialism means the government owns everything. We already are living with some of those principles in place now.
Let me give an example. For many years I lived in low income housing. Since living there was based on my income, every time I made more money they took more money. It took years for me to save enough money to get out of the government subsidized program. Because we live in a Capitalist society there was hope, but in a socialist country there would have been no hope. Why? In socialism the government decides wages, and the government owns the housing and all the property. How would anybody ever be able to own anything, or live anywhere they wanted to when nothing can belong to anyone? How would anybody get to fulfill their own dreams when the government decides we should all be the same? I WOULD RATHER BE FREE THAN EQUAL. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS EQUAL, THERE IS FREEDOM OR SLAVERY! Now, I live in an old run-down trailer, but it is mine. I pay less in lot rent than when I lived in government housing. I get to have my two cats living here with me. I get to do what I want with my little house, and you know what -- I am not wealthy but I am FREE and what's mine is mine, like I said in the beginning of this letter. I WOULD RATHER BE FREE THAN EQUAL ANY DAY IN AMERICA THAN ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD WHERE I AM NOT FREE REGARDLESS of income! Choose freedom. Choose to believe there is always hope, especially in the Good Old United States of America!
Marie Loveland
Ogden