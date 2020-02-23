Weber School District spent over $2 million dollars changing grass football fields to turf this last summer. The change is in anticipation of lacrosse being a sanctioned sport starting in the spring of 2021.
The fields are ready but the Bonneville Lacrosse team and other Weber School District teams are not being allowed to use them. The reasoning, it’s what the athletic directors and principals of the schools have decided to do.
What does this mean, the $2.25 million dollar fields will sit idol this spring while the teams pay the Ogden School District to use their field.
As a parent and taxpayer, I would rather be putting money back into my own district than giving it to another. As a parent I would have no issue if the district would rent the field at the same rate as Ogden School District. We sign waivers so nothing comes back on the school.
Once again high schools show that if it isn’t football, it doesn’t matter.
Brett DeGroot
Ogden