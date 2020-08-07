I read a Standard Examiner article a while back about the possibility of closing off 25th Street to vehicle traffic, which would allow restaurants to expand patio style seating in the street for their patrons. On Sunday my wife and I spent the day in Park City and that is what they had done on Main Street. Masks were required and tables were separated to allow social distancing. Importantly, most restaurants were fully occupied. We have been practicing safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic but for the first time in five months we felt comfortable enough to dine at one of the restaurants. It would be great to try this on 25th Street! “Build it” and they will come!
Jim Danner
Pleasant View