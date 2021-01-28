To those republicans in congress who are refusing to sign those articles of impeachment for former president Donald J. Trump, or recognize his part in inciting and provoking that insurrection of the capital with the intent to over turn the election. Reminds me of what the late Dr. Martin Luther King once said, "The measure of a man is not where he stands in times of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy." And so far only five republicans have measured up to that quote by Dr. King. The rest of them despite all the tangible facts and proof have tucked their tails between their legs, and refused to live up to the oath of office. And there is no doubt in my mind that if it had been a black, Hispanic, or Asian minority that had done the same, those hypocritical republicans who be standing in line to sign those articles, and take immediate action on it.
Miguel Serda Jr.
Clearfield