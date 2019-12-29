Much public debate on impeachment/trial reflects misunderstanding this process. Unlike other American citizens; constitutionally, any sitting American president can not be placed on trial in a court of law. The Constitution alternative is impeachment by the House and trial in the Senate.
House impeachment is similar to a grand jury, soliciting information to determine if there are reasonable grounds to believe a crime was committed. Impeachment is like our Legal system's court preliminary hearing concluding if there is evidence of criminal activity that merits careful examination in a trial.
A senate trial then decides:
1) Was a crime committed?
2) Does the crime merit removal from office?
The 2 Articles of Impeachment for which the House found reasonable cause summarized are:
1. Solicited interference in a political campaign from a foreign country.
2. Obstructed Congress by not allowing subpoenaed witness to testify; withholding documents, etc.
Some observations:
The only issue before the House was if real evidence existed that illegal actions occurred.
Arguments such as: guilt/innocence; if criminal rules of evidence were followed properly; if those illegal actions merit removal from office; etc. are to be decided in the Senate.
A clear, open, fact filled trial by a fair and open minded Senate is now needed to decide the two questions of guilt and punishment.
A joint Washington Post Op-Ed by former Senate Majority Leader Daschle and former Senate Minority Lott, outlines how during the Clinton impeachment fairness was provided. Hopefully, our current Senate follows their example.
Grant Protzman
North Ogden