I am deeply discouraged and outraged that the Trump administration is exploiting the cloak of the coronavirus to wipe away essential environmental regulations in this country. I strongly urge Sen. Lee and Sen. Romney to stand firmly with and join the bipartisan group of senators who oppose these actions.
This virus has provided more evidence that a healthy environment is essential to our health and livelihood. For example, I was extremely disappointed to learn of the Trump administration’s rollback of vehicle emission standards. These actions are totally irresponsible.
The health of the environment, and ultimately our health, is dependent on strong regulations that protect them. I am counting on Sen. Lee and Sen. Romney to maintain and bolster these for the greater good of all their constituents and the entire United States.
Kenneth Gluck
Huntsville