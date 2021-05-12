Important for public to attend redistricting meetings
Utah recently set up an Independent Redistricting Commission. Proposition 4, approved in 2018 to set up this commission, requires it to hold public meetings around the state and submit plans for new voting districts.
Redistricting is based on the census. Census information from the 2020 census will be used to decide on new lines for voting districts for congressional districts, state legislature and the state school board. State level data needed to set legislative boundaries is expected to be available by September.
The League of Women Voters urges all citizens to attend public meetings held by the Redistricting Commission to provide input. This will be your chance as a citizen to voice an opinion on how voting districts are drawn.
Marilyn O’Dell
League of Women Voters of Weber County
Ogden