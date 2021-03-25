"WOKE" refers to a sensitivity to injustice in racial issues. We know that WOKE means to be awake as opposed to asleep. To be truly woke requires that we also have "light".
Without light we can't see clearly and act judiciously. Another way this is said is found in scripture — Ephesians 5.6-14, "Awake oh dreamers! Arise from the dead and Christ will give you LIGHT."
Light is needed whether you are Christian, Jewish, Agnostic, Atheist, Sun-Worshipper or other kind of believer (we all believe even if it is to NOT believe.) Light, in its application to racial injustice is good and should prevent the "bastardization" of a movement that would simply cause us to be overly sensitive and find injustice in any and every human encounter which then would cause backlash against the movement.
Examining racial issues today can be more productive if we include a perspective of progress made in the past century and if we don't discount the progress that has been made. We would be well advised to let some of our own LIGHT shine through when addressing the sensitive issue or race.
John Reynolds
Pleasant View