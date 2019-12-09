In reply to: Mr. John Reynolds,“Politics in 2020.”
Agreed, Trump has detractors and proponents, but I don’t think it is because mainstream media presents one scandal after another. Mr. Trump provides plenty of scandal himself. Mainstream media actually presents facts: Trump has …
1. Solicited interference in a political campaign from a foreign country. Proven by eyewitnesses.
2. Obstructed Congress by not allowing subpoenaed witness to testify. One must wonder what he is hiding?
3. Failed to release tax returns. Why?
4. Mocked and degraded individuals who speak against him, made fun of war heroes and four star families, doubted the credibility of honorable public servants, made fun of the disabled, and generated a general distrust with public institutions.
6. Alienated our allies and cozied up to dictators.
7. Cut regulations which may in the short term boost the economy but in the long run, endanger our health with more carbon emissions, more methane emissions, and more harm to the environment.
8. Increased the national debt to $5.3 trillion dollars.
The braggadocio you excuse scares me. His behavior alone demands action. Bullying and gun violence have increased. The things he is getting done are not things I want: undermining America’s place as a world leader, jeopardizing alliances necessary for the economy and risking our health by deregulating environmental protections.
I praise reliable media that struggles to offer a clear perspective on current events. Is it biased- most likely, but is it propaganda , nope. You can look to Fox news for that!
Patty Becnel
Pleasant View