I read with interest Rick Jones' opinion "Individual gun rights are relatively new" in the April 13, 2021 Standard Examiner.
I would argue that individual rights to own guns go back as far as Jamestown Colony in Virginia.
There are many sources for laws, legislation and judicial review are two of those sources. A source that Mr. Jones is passing over is custom. Common law has custom as its source.
When the Supreme Court ruled that individuals have the right to own guns it was merely validating hundreds of years of custom.
That said, I would not object to states having the right to legislate gun ownership. We are after all obliged to govern ourselves.
By the same token I think states should have the right to legislate abortion rights.
Not many progressive would sign on for that trade.
Robert Miller
Roy