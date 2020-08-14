The Inland Port is a massive freight and warehouse transfer station being built on the Northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City. Utah legislators cite it as a driver for economic prosperity and have propped it up with tax incentives. Their upcoming legislative session may further increase funding for it. This includes help with a lawsuit in Oakland, California to allow the transport of coal. This should concern all Utah citizens, not just because of tax dollars supporting the port and trying to prop up a dying coal industry, but because of the damage it will do to our already poor air quality. Based on information from other ports nationwide, most of the jobs created are low wage or temporary. But ports do create significant PM from an increase in the thousands more cars and diesel trucks used daily in conjunction with the port. The pollution from the port will most adversely affect those communities living near its boundaries, those most impacted by the Corona Virus. There is also a high correlation between prolonged exposure to pollutants and lung damage. As we all know, like Covid, air knows no borders. Poor air quality in SLCounty affects all of us. Tell your legislators you do not want your tax dollars used to prop up companies that will diminish our health and quality of life.
Patricia Becnel
Ogden