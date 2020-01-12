This letter is a plea to our two Utah senators to insist that relevant documents and witnesses be called for and subpoenaed, if necessary, for our president’s impeachment trial.
If this process is carried out in a less than thorough way, without the vital and available evidence, a cloud will remain over this current presidency and future ones as well. A large majority of Americans, polls indicate, realize the importance of such witnesses. Witnesses to the House of Representatives have presented evidence that, if not sufficient to convict, has certainly raised alarming red flags that must be addressed. And there are witnesses, including John Bolten and Mick Mulvaney, whose testimony could clarify this evidence one way or the other.
So please, Mr. Lee and Mr. Romney, for the sake of all Americans, not least of all President Trump himself, rise as our statesman to this occasion and do not let this critical senate responsibility slide by superficially.
Bill Heersink
Ogden