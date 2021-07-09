I could write and/or respond to so many papers on so many topics that it's all I'd accomplish in my life. But I don't. However, this time I do, and in response to Richard Stallings Guest Commentary "Trump-America's liar in chief" article on July 3-5, 2021. I understand his "slowness to post his thoughts" because friends, family, his coreligionists will take offense. I so agree with this statement of his that I, too, am normally reluctant to post my "freedom of speech thoughts", as I could lose everyone, also. But I so totally thank him for his thoughts and on the words in the article itself. We are in trouble. Mr. Trump's lies have turned the GOP as previously known, into the GFT Party (the Gofer For Trump) party, as our congressional leaders now worry more about greed and getting re-elected than in standing for truth.
As he stated, many leaders of all sorts have told lies throughout the ages. However, the quantity and lack of quality of Mr. Trump's lies has overtaken our society to the exclusion of any truthfulness even being heard and I am in despair for our country, for Mr. Trump has gathered enough cronies to buy into his lies that I fear there may be no 2024 election. For as also published in the Examiner, in the same paper, our pledge says "One Nation Under God," and as psalm 33:12 states "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord"....the new, GFT Party's God is not our Lord and Savior, but it's Mr. Trump, and that IS cause for concern.
Marlys Jugenitz
Kaysville