I recently read that Utah's largest health care provider, IHC has enough excess cash to partner with the Nation Football League's Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. By partner I mean build the NFL something in order to put IHC's name on something very big. Anything involving the NFL takes a huge amount of money.
Dear IHC, here's a thought for the Board of Directors; reduce your costs and make health care affordable, let the millionaires and billionaires in the NFL take care of them selves.
Dave Weaver
Layton