You can’t fight racism with racism. A recent letter to the editor stated that Intermountain Healthcare would be using “race and gender as key determinants of who it would do business with” and that this was discrimination. The reality is that Intermountain Healthcare joined 11 other healthcare providers in a commitment to support more minority and women-owned businesses. This is not racism. Rather, it is a step toward dismantling the systems of power that uphold racism.
The Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Program was established to advocate for business growth of historically underutilized businesses. These programs focus on creating a level playing field. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 1 in 5 small businesses closed and minority and women-owned businesses were disproportionately impacted.
It is time that we start realizing that the end of slavery did not put an end to oppression and discrimination. We need to start understanding the power and privilege of white male dominance. The Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise was established for a reason. There is still a great need to address decades of underrepresentation among minorities and women.
Suzanne Hales
Morgan