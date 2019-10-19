In 2016 the S-E printed a quote of Trump that went something like “It is better to be a dictator for a day than president for a lifetime.” That statement needs to be reprinted in bold letters so more people realize this point and get a better insight to our elected leader, this is scary.
Other presidents have been impeached for their actions, Trump is no different. He too is subject to be punished. Most of this country sees his self serving actions. He deserves to be impeached.
From his actions (Aust. & China) against Joe Biden hints he is pushing away our allies in attempt to start World War III. Look back on his buddy buddy with Putin, North Korea world dictators. What is his agenda? He bullies Mexico, China, other countries to get what he wants.
He wanted to make America great again but never told us how. Now it appears that all who follow him, now are minions who are blinded by his self actualization (Maslow’s Theory). Hitler did the same, we should be very afraid.
News flash. He does not walk on water. He can’t do anything he wants.
Call on your elected Republicans. They are supporting the wrong one. I am proud to be a veteran of this fine country and hate the thought of seeing it destroyed by a mad man. Think about it.
Thomas Hoesch
Brigham City