There is a very special man who is a crossing guard for Bonneville Elementary, who has gone above and beyond his job description. His name is John Lewis and he is outstanding! This man will use a leaf blower to clear debris from the cross walks and surrounding areas, he shovels snow from the sidewalks, and he will pick up litter from the street in front of the school. This man is incredible!
On Feb. 3, the schools in the Ogden City School District had a two-hour delayed start due to the snow that fell the night before. He came at his normally scheduled time and stayed until about 10:30 a.m. to make sure children who were going to be on time or late, were safe. That is an extra two hours that he stayed to help our community's children. We are lucky here at Bonneville Elementary to have him as our crossing guard.
Estrella Beltran-Diaz
Ogden