We need to write down our thoughts, so we can look for the patterns. When we can see the patterns, chaos slips away. We begin to see the trees through the forest.
When we see only chaos, that is telling us we are ignorant in some form, and we need to sit down to pursue learning before we make any value judgements. So we need to be very careful before we make judgements, lest we reveal our specific ignorances, showing everyone listening to our rants how inept we are at that specific professional level.
We need to learn how to sit down, and take the selfless step of considering graciously, that maybe someone has figured out, or maybe learned through much painful experience, something we have not had an opportunity to learn yet.
Lest we make ourselves look foolish in whatever media we choose to share our unrealized misunderstandings.
Conclusion: If you only see chaos, graciously hold your tongue. No one should be speaking out if they do not understand what is truly going on.
Neil Werenskjold Sr.
Ogden