I never realized how stupid and wimps the people in the USA have become, running to the stores buying can goods, bottled water, toilet paper, places shutting down, canceling ball games over this virus which is a mild strain of the flu. There have been 1,500 people who have died in the world and 15 in the USA. Hundreds of thousands of people die every day from cancer, heart attacks, pneumonia, COPD, etc. This is another reason for the Democratic Party to try to get money from the Trump administration since he has cut down on government spending. The Democrats are booing and crying. This virus is just another sickness
Jim Tsakalos
Ogden