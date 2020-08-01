So, if you believe that Colin Kaepernick is not in the NFL because he knelt during the National Anthem, you really don’t know sports. This guy was smart, he knew his numbers were very sub-par in his last 2 years for an NFL quarterback. Look into his stats sinse he lost the Super Bowl. We witnessed his continued downfall for 2 years, then he saw an opportunity and took it. After that he made millions from the NFL and other endorsements because if he would have stayed a quarterback, he would have been just like the rest of the QBs who performed as poorly as him. In 2014, he ranked 16th, 2015 ranked 29th and same in 2016. Having said that, this is a tough group to compete in; the NFL brings out the best of the best and it’s no shame if you're #29 — hell that’s awesome in the regular guy's world. And to pull over on the NFL and the other companies that back him is pure genius. I don’t like the guy because I am a veteran of foreign wars, and I do respect his decision to protest the flag, and as a free civilian of the United States, I protest him, NFL and now all major league sports. I wish no harm on anyone, nor bad will. We are a free nation!
God Bess America, and all who thrive here.
Andrew Pustek
Ogden