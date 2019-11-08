My grandson has attended Capstone Classical Academy since its opening last year, and it has proven to be a rewarding and positive experience for him. At Capstone, surrounded by enthusiastic, caring teachers and supportive, encouraging friends, he has not only matured academically, but thrived in an environment where everyone feels valued, and each person is inspired to reach their fullest potential. In addition to the rigorous academics, Capstone offers exceptional arts and extracurricular activities. However, one thing that truly sets Capstone apart from other schools is that it teaches virtues: excellence, courage, and more. As a grandparent, I am proud to have my grandson attending a school that is striving to build character as well as preparing scholars for college and beyond.
In view of Capstone’s success in its very first year, I was astounded to learn that the Utah State Charter School Board has recommended closing the school. Without following proper procedure of notification, the USCSB began termination proceedings, based on speculation that Capstone will have financial debt at the end of the year. And yet the USCSB is not even giving Capstone until the end of this school year. They plan to close the school this December, which is a grave injustice to teachers, administrators and scholars.
What I surmised from various articles and other news reports is that the USCSB is trying to find a quick resolution to their own lack of oversight. The now-closed AISU mismanaged funds, causing a huge debt to the state of Utah. Is it fair that an outstanding school with excellent academic success should be penalized because another school mismanaged funds and the USCSB needs to find funds from somewhere? Would you want your child’s school closed for political reasons?
If you have not visited Capstone Classical Academy, I challenge you to come to this very special school and observe for yourself the amazing education the scholars are receiving. I cannot believe that anyone who has witnessed what this school is offering and accomplishing would want to do anything but offer their fullest support.
Andrea Nelson
Pleasant View