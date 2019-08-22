It warmed my heart to follow the two families who were chosen by "Extreme Makeover" as they were granted this life-changing gift — the gift of a safe and clean home to call their own. I believe our community has the power to make positive, lasting change and this is the proof. So many people from our local community stepped up along with their organizations to make this possible - Wadman Construction, Weber State University and all the rest. You are the BEST!
If you too were moved by this extreme act of kindness and wonder how in your little way can you too help? Please reach out to our local Habitat for Humanity of Weber and Davis Counties. They have a program called A Brush with Kindness that makes mini-makeovers of local homes that have fallen into disrepair and need a coat of paint, some yard clean-up and other light duty handyman work. Let's keep the good work moving forward so everyone in our community has a decent place to live. Go to habitatwd.org to find more ways to get involved.
Madeline McDonald, Habitat for Humanity Board Member
Ogden