Ronald Maher (Letter: Kneeling Jazz Players), it seems as though the national anthem represents something different to you than it does to me. To me and others, it is a tribute to the hard-fought freedoms that so many Americans enjoy.
Tragically, however, these freedoms are not enjoyed by all. For example, black men are not free to go for a jog without fear of being chased down and killed. Black men and women are not free to shop without harassment. Black parents are not free to send their children out into the world without constant worry about their safety or survival.
Our country has a long history of protests bringing about necessary change, like the end of slavery, allowing women to vote, and the end of Jim Crow laws. The 1st Amendment to the United States Constitution protects every person’s right to free speech. If you are offended by the current protest movement or any protest movement, please take a serious look at what freedoms you enjoy that others cannot. Taking a knee is, in fact, respecting the Constitution, the 1st Amendment, and everyone’s right to free speech.
In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “No one is free until we are all free.”
William Richter
Millcreek