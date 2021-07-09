I just finished reading a book that was written by a man who grew up in Ogden. Dr. Paul Conrad is now a history professor at the University of Texas in Arlington. His 2021 book is "The Apache Diaspora: Four Centuries of Displacement and Survival." Conrad's excellent historical review of the ways Apaches were treated by representatives of the Spanish, Mexican, and U.S. governments gives valuable insight into why native people still struggle to have economic and physical well being today. I wish to commend both Paul and those persons here in Ogden who helped to shape him into the knowledgeable and well-written man that he is. His mentors include his parents Tim and Kerry Conrad and his teachers at Gramercy and Wasatch Elementary Schools, Mt. Ogden Middle School, Christian Heritage High School, Ogden High School, and Weber State. Teachers of special note were Georgia Herod, Nancy Granducci, and Nancy Anderson. Thank you, teachers, for all that you do to encourage young people to ask deep questions and become the next generation of educators.
Kimal James
Ogden