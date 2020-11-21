The Utah Symphony and I go way back. I’m old enough to have heard Piatagorsky perform in the Tabernacle with the Utah Symphony under the direction of Maestro Maurice Abravanel. For three decades l lived in Europe and heard their great orchestras in their classic cities. I even heard my home-town orchestra in Frankfurt when the Utah Symphony toured near Heidelberg. I’m also old enough to have been encouraged (forced) by age related circumstances to return “home.” I’ve been once again a Utah Symphony season ticket holder for 8 years now.
You can easily imagine how devastated I (and the world) are by the restraints placed on everything by the Pandemic. As most have, I’ve sacrificed my passions (live symphonic music, etc.) for the safety of myself and others.
When the Utah Symphony announced they were performing live, I was dumbfounded, shocked! Citizens of my age with preexisting conditions are dying and we the aged are terrified of catching the plague. My passionate craving for Mozart, Bach and their chums performed in a live setting encouraged me to investigate the precautions the Utah Symphony had taken to keep me supposedly as safe as possible.
I attended.
I was again shocked to feel more comfortable bathing in an evening of live music at Abravanel Hall than I was buying milk and eggs at any of the local grocery stores.
Seriously! Those of you frightened about taking the risk of a Utah Symphony concert before the vaccines are available should check it out. My congratulations to the Utah Symphony Organization for the miraculous work they have done to offer me and those like me the joy once again of live classical music.
Even the programming sparkles with thrilling music I would most likely never have heard during a normal Utah Symphony season (Mozart’s Serenade No. 12 for Wind Octet for example).
A glorious Fanfare for the uncommon men and women of the Utah Symphony Organization and especially to Mr. Steven Brosvik, their new CEO and Maestro Thierry Fischer. Thanks from a passionate classical music lover.
Richard Clegg
Salt Lake City