"No, ma'am. He's a decent family man [and] citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues and that's what this campaign's all about. He's not [an Arab]." This was John McCain’s response to a woman who feared Barack Obama was an Arab.
Where are those McCain-like, Utah Republican truthtellers? Mitt Romney urged truthtelling, but Burgess Owens and Chris Stewart voted to overturn the election. We need them and all leaders, especially the Republicans, to standup in public and loudly proclaim what they know: “The election was not stolen.” “Joe Biden is our legally elected president.” This message should be a resolution from our legislature with unanimous support.
Such steps are essential before things get even more nasty and widespread than what we saw at the Capitol on January 6.
Lee Badger
Ogden