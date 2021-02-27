The Utah legislature will soon vote on HB98, a bill that’s only purpose is to make life easier and pockets fatter for developers. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Paul Ray, who is also the CEO for Wasatch Homebuilders Association, seeks to remove the authority a city has over building that occurs within their borders. Ray wants to see developers have the ability to hire their own inspectors and get away from design standards that make a city beautiful. He argues that this will improve housing affordability, however many developers and those in real estate who testified in committee agreed that it would not. Yet, the bill passed unanimously.
Utah is growing at an exponential rate. This has caused a housing shortage and, as a side effect, increased home prices drastically. The Utah legislature continues to pass the buck on to municipalities every time it passes new legislation. Yet very little resources are given to cities to help with the crisis. These bills are an extreme overreach of state government and do nothing to fix the problem, as proven by our rising home prices.
Instead of forcing cities to fix the affordable housing crisis, which has proven not to work, why don’t legislators sit down with local elected officials to work on real solutions?
Rep. Ray told the Homebuilders Association last year that he has a roundtable discussion with a team of people in Washington DC to discuss affordable housing issues in Utah cities. Wouldn’t it make more sense to roundtable with those living in the heart of the crisis?
Instead of telling council members, like myself, how to run our cities, I invite Utah legislators, like Rep. Ray, to meet with us and work on real solutions that will benefit all of our residents, not just those in real estate and development. This problem will continue to get worse if we don’t work together to solve it. There are plenty of people who stand to gain if we don’t fix the problem. So what side are our legislators on? Maybe some of them don’t want to fix it.
Nina Morse
West Haven