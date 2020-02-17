As a result of the article posted by The Washington Post, dated Dec. 17, 2019, Mormon Church has misled members on $100 billion tax-exempt investment fund, whistleblower alleges (https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/e3619bd2-2004-11ea-86f3-3b…), a new federal lawsuit was filed on Monday, Feb. 10. It alleges fraud and racketeering against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, citing the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).
While the church claims that it is protected under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, citing legal precedent, the Plaintiffs counter that acts of fraud are not protected by the First Amendment and that this case is unprecedented in that there has never been a case brought before any U.S. court that contains the material facts, allegations and evidence that their case presents.
The primary complaint of this lawsuit is the bait and switch tactic the church uses to entrap people into an organization that then, through fraud, demands money from even the poorest of the poor to support a church that actually perpetuates poverty. Claiming the Book of Mormon is the “keystone” of its religion and using it to entice people to join or continue to support the church that they have been raised in all of their life, the doctrine of the church blatantly opposes the teachings of the Book of Mormon. Plaintiffs are prepared to prove that the church and the Book of Mormon are not united in doctrine and teachings and therefore, the church should have no claim to the BOM.
Jeff Wangsgard
Morgan