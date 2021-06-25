Utah is home to stunning landscapes, abundant natural resources, as well as a hardworking and highly educated population. Whether you are a cutting-edge innovator in the tech world looking to expand or simply a modest and scrappy small business entrepreneur, our state has become a dynamic hub for economic growth. Sadly, it has been reported that Utah Attorney General Reyes is expected to file another lawsuit against Google — a lawsuit which threatens to damage our superb business climate. He has already joined numerous lawsuits again Google, and he has been launching an assault on other Big Tech companies like Amazon and Facebook.
I certainly am not an attorney. As a business leader, I understand and can see how the constant attacks and lawsuits against tech would likely create a chilling effect for small businesses and enterprises that employ so many of our family, friends, and neighbors with good steady jobs.
I write to encourage fellow Utahans to join me in calling for less litigation, not more. Instead of paying the legal fees and salaries of high-priced attorneys with your tax dollars, Utah should look to invest in and continue developing the technology sector, a space that has helped small businesses here in Utah and across the country weather the pandemic and will likely become increasingly important as we continue to reopen for business.
James Greaves
Spanish Fork