As an elementary principal across a long career, I faced the fallout from many a fifth-grader, who had taken on the role of school yard bully. Not only did I need to spend time with the bully him or herself, I learned that I needed to spend just as much time with the other leaders of the playground regarding their behavior in enabling and supporting the bully.
Today there is a school-yard bully at the head of this country. There are also over two dozen men and women, U.S. Senators, who are enabling and supporting the bully in his dangerous and destructive behaviors. Senator Mike Lee has revealed himself to be one of those enablers.
To Senator Lee: Do you and I need to spend some time together, wherein I can coach you on how to extract yourself from the spell of this bully? My virtual office door is open.
Mark Peterson
Orem