I recently returned from the Women's World cup. Some insights from my trip.
1 In 1781 the French armada showed up at Yorktown and forced Cornwallis to surrender, giving us our freedom.
2 France nearly went bankrupt supporting our revolution.
3 We returned the favor in two world wars.
4 The French are healthier than us and spend about a third of what we do on healthcare. This in spite of what appears to be more people smoking.
5 The French are more social than we are. They gather in parks after dinner and talk with each other in groups. They aren't home watching TV or fighting each other on social media.
6 The French are nicer than us. While walking out of the game between the US and Les Bleus, I expected to be heckled. Instead at least three French fans said congratulations and good luck. I can't imagine an american fan being that kind after a defeat.
7 The French learned from their experience in Vietnam. They decided not to play in IRAQ.
8 The French have the cleanest and most reliable energy in the world.
9 Worst traffic I have ever seen and what's the deal with pay toilets.
Lynn J Wood
Ogden