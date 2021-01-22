Half of the nation is resentful and silenced as 2021 begins.
Trump has been impeached again without a robust discussion, and Congress is unwilling to keep big tech from silencing conservative platforms.
In the book "The Silencing: How the Left is Killing Free Speech,” democratic strategist Kirsten Powers says higher education and the media are shutting down conservative voices.
Weber State held a community forum where Trump haters expressed outrage over the 2016 election. Shortly afterward, faculty members were outraged when Powers was invited to speak about her book on campus.
In the book "End of Discussion: How the Left’s Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters, and Makes America Less Free," Mary Katharine Ham and Guy Benson say the Left disqualifies conservative viewpoints through fake outrage in the media.
To unify the nation Biden should 1) call on the media to investigate claims of election fraud, 2) order big tech to stop censoring social media platforms, and 3) discourage the use of the term “right-wing conspiracy” to discredit conservative thought.
The political divide in America will not heal when 73 million citizens do not have a voice in the democratic process.
Kim Lepchenske
Ogden