OK -- it is time for my yearly rant. Weber State University has the third ranked football team in the FCS in the country. That is fantastic! Way to go Coach Hill and team! The work done to build that program over the six years Hill has taken over has been phenomenal!! Now that bad news. Weber averages between 8 and maybe 10,000 people at a game. There is currently 665,000 people who live in the Ogden Metropolitan area and WSU has an enrollment of 28,000 students. We are not getting it done! The student section is sometimes half full -- the rest of the stands are spotty. We have a team that is one of the three best in the country and during the last three years has contended for a National Championship. We have won the Big Sky the last two years. What are we waiting for! There is no need to travel to Provo, Logan or Salt Lake City to watch good football. We have a great team right here. Let's have some pride and fill that stadium Go Weber!
Tony Ritchie
South Weber