The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Weber-Morgan health district has declined since peaking in early January thanks in part to the 109,724 residents who are now fully vaccinated. Yet as the interest in the vaccine has declined the number of new cases has plateaued at over 900 cases per month. The major way we can now affect COVID-19 is getting more people fully vaccinated. The likelihood of getting infected with COVID-19 is 8.2 times higher among unvaccinated individuals. 86% of new cases in Utah and 97% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. We must work towards achieving our goal of vaccinating over 70% of individuals by July 4th. As of July 1st, 49% of eligible Weber and Morgan residents have been fully vaccinated, and another 6% are partially vaccinated.
A few good reasons to get the vaccine from Dr. Chuck Breax, pediatric surgeon at St. Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center:
“It’s your health! The single best thing you can do for your health in the near term is to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is very effective. And it is very safe. You are much, much more likely to get COVID-19 and have major problems or die from it than from getting the vaccine. Most people with pre-existing health problems can and should get vaccinated. And it poses no problem for fertility or pregnancy. If you have concerns about your specific situation, don’t rely on social media for your health information. Talk to your physician.
Be loving! Your next-door neighbor may be getting chemotherapy for cancer and be immunocompromised, so that they cannot develop good antibodies with their own vaccination.
Be patriotic! You want the economy to recover and flourish. You want to be a good citizen. Do your part and get vaccinated!”
Call the Weber-Morgan Health Department to schedule an appointment: 801-399-7250, check our website: www.WeberMorganHealth.org for mobile clinics or go to Vaccines.gov to find a provider offering the vaccine.
Zach Heuscher
Weber-Morgan Health
Department epidemiologist
Ogden