Just recently my family and I gave my wife a surprise birthday party. The majority of the family and friends were predominantly the LDS culture. During the celebration of the birthday gathering, I got into a conversation into the politics in our leadership of our country.
I have been living in Utah for over 50 years and I feel it’s correct in saying Utah has been a Republican state over the years. It was somewhat shocking, but I will admit not surprising to me the negative comments made about our president. Now, I understand President Trump's character is difficult for most Utah Republicans to support, since he has not live up to their moral values.
Let’s be real, who can we trust when it comes to America these days. We now are fighting among family, friends for all the world to see. I strongly suggest enough of the nonsense, and stop. We need to be reminded as history has shown power, money and greed is the evil of society.
David Sackolwitz
South Weber