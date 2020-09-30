Four years ago when a Supreme Court seat became vacant, GOP senators insisted they were merely trying to give voters a voice in the process. "Let voters decide," arguing that the winner of the next presidential campaign -- six months away at the time -- should fill the vacancy. In 2020, those same GOP senators no longer think that. Now they say that the voters have already decided and that they are reflecting the voters' will: A Republican president and Republican-led Senate were elected, so they're justified in ramming through a Supreme Court nominee before the next election. The problem with their argument is the 2016 popular vote where more than 2.9 million voters preferred Trump’s opponent in the election, and more Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterms for Democratic House and Senate candidates than Republican candidates. Why can’t they "Let voters decide" this year in 2020 with the winner of the next presidential campaign less than six weeks away?
Does president Trump need a 6 to 3 conservative majority court immediately available to stop vote counting if the election takes weeks to determine the outcome as the Supreme Court did in Bush vs Gore in 2016? The delay caused by post office mail-in ballot delays and court challenges of mail-in ballots which will be the hanging chads of the 2020 elections. Or ballots unable to be counted by outside interference such as the Brooks Brothers riot of the Bush v. Gore Florida recount, when demonstrators paid by the Bush campaign staged a violent protest that physically prevented canvassers from completing a recount in Miami-Dade County.
Does president Trump need a 6 to 3 conservative majority court immediately available so the court can uphold Republican led state legislators to “take back the power to appoint electors” as established by Bush vs Gore. Article II of the Constitution provides that each state shall appoint electors “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct.” The state legislature could determine who won the election, rather than the state's popular vote, if the voting results took too long to be tabulated.
Richard Keckler
North Ogden