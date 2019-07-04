The U.S. Supreme Court just said that they won’t step up to stop partisan gerrymandering. That means we the citizens must.
Every ten years, after the census, the Utah legislature decides what the congressional and legislative districts should look like. There are population considerations, of course, but there is also a level of partisanship in this process. Legislators draw the lines to choose their own voters and make their own seats safer and less competitive. Who wants to vote in an election when the outcome has already been decided?
In order for us to have a functioning democracy, districts must represent communities and representatives should be chosen from those communities in meaningful elections. Voters are more engaged when there are competitive races; when an election is not just another “passing of the baton” but a real discussion of issues and ideas.
We as voters spoke up on this issue last year when we passed Proposition 4 to establish an Independent Redistricting Commission to draw these lines in a more fair, less partisan manner. The Utah legislature has shown that they aren’t shy about reversing what voters approved at the ballot box – we need to make sure that doesn’t happen with the redistricting process.
We need representatives who speak for us, and who will defend democracy.
Katy Owens
Candidate for Utah Senate District 19