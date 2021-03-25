What do people need to live?
Oxygen, water, food, climate and it's good to have clothing, shelter, and community.
All of these are available in Mexico and South America.
Let's send a dozen, a hundred, a thousand people, teachers, nurses, doctors, farmers, seamstresses, laborers, home builders, nutritionists, and multimillionaires/billionaires to the southern border to help teach and train people to make their own country great.
Oh and did I forget money? Let the workaday businesspeople go with the billionaires to the countries in question to show them how to create wealth.
Let us not sit in ivory houses and blame, shame or guilt others. Let's go to the source, these countries and make changes that help people learn, grow and live healthy, happy and productive lives.
We can do it. We have done it here, why not everywhere?
Ernest Nylander
Liberty