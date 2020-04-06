I am 74 years-old. My wife is 72. We have some questions about each level of government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Why must almost the entire country shut down when we older people are primarily those at risk of death? Our generation does not want to wreak havoc on the nation’s economy. Why not limit primarily our activities and let most of the rest of the nation press forward?
Won’t more of the main populous of this country die in traffic accidents during this pandemic than would die if most schools and some businesses were opened?
Isn’t $2.2 trillion the same as $2,200 billion? Isn’t our nation already expected to spend $1 trillion more than its tax receipts this fiscal year? I don’t think our generation of seniors wants our legacy to be the destruction of the dollar as the world’s strongest currency.
Are not we older folks capable to take more responsibility for protecting ourselves? I want to do my part to stay healthy, plus our kids are doing a great job of keeping us out of harm’s way. Shouldn’t the regulations be aimed mainly at us? Most of us seniors would be proud to do our part for the nation to move forward, and stricter rules could be enacted for those seniors who won’t.
Would the government be responding as it is were this not an election year? I hope politics is not reigning over sound judgment at this juncture of time.
I am in the senior years of my life. My question to myself is, would I rather die of the coronavirus or of cancer?
One of my sons served several years in England as a physician for the U.S. Air Force. A British doctor told him, “You Americans have never quite grasped the idea that we will all die, and the older we get the more probability of its inevitability being manifested.” Was he not correct?
If someone can make me feel better at how our country is responding to this pandemic, I look forward to your answers.
Wesley White
Syracuse