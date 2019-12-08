I believe talk radio and its divisive format is a major contributor to our current plight. Division and chaos create drama, and drama catches listeners which translates into $$$. To create real drama, you need more than a division of ideas, you need a division of people, an enemy, a vile enemy that is destroying your way of life. Those darn Democrats, then liberals, now socialist and their main stream media. Create fear, play on that fear until it becomes hate. Repeated enough, the listener is convinced that something, anything, must be done to stop this perversion. The stage is set.
Often our best legislation come from the battling out of opposing ideas. America’s unique greatness comes from our unity, in our differences. When we tap in to our better selves we see inclusion, civility, kindness and compassion. When we listen to our better selves, we can look past political alliances and see the greater good.
The leaders that have caused the greatest human suffering and loss have been those who exploit and expand division. They are consistent in the use of fear and division and hate while touting that they are pursuing the cause of the people. We need to step back and listen to the leaders we support. Read the words that they are using. Are they expanding our better selves or feeding into division and hate? Listen to our better selves. We may need to turn off our radio to hear.
Robert Hall
Layton