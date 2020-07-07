I'm 92 years young, born and raised in Ogden in the old McKay Dee Hospital on 24th and Harrison Blvd. I started school in the old grant school on Grant Avenue between 22nd St and 23rd. It went from the first grade to the seventh. Boy, you talk about a mixture of ethnic races. We had Japanese, Chinese, Mexicans, Italians and Blacks. We even had a black lady sports teacher. She was great to us kids. I will never forget her; Miss Butaba was her name. She had a twin sister who was a nurse at the Hospital. As far as race was concerned, we were all just kids. Race wasn't even thought of. We were all friends. Can't we keep it that way?
Harold Unander
Uintah