I have some concerns about local governments getting involved in rent control. I am a small time landlord of rental property. Rental property owners obtain these purchases mostly as investments, not charity (although some may). Rental properties are taxed at 100% of market value, not 45-55% like primary residences. We must obtain good landlord certificates (and meet their standards) or pay substantially higher fees for local business AND states licenses. Most landlords have established an LLC or corporation to separate their personal and business risks. When taxes are increased by lawmakers the businesses are usually their first target. Insurance rates for coverage can be higher on rentals than primary residences. As cities increase their utility charges where do you think those costs go? Many landlords use a property management company to handle operations, maintenance, and tenant needs. Those fees may range from 8-10% of monthly rent costs plus maintenance fees. As those property management costs go up where do you think they get passed along to? As like any business, when ANY costs go up those are usually passed down to the consumer. Smaller landlords are not making a huge profit. Broken water heaters, doors, windows, etc are not cheap. Capping rent shrinks that margin for future expenses. Maybe local governments can buy available units and get into the rental business- then they will see the direct impact their decisions have and realize the risk and expenses that go into being a landlord.
Brian Maynard
West Haven