I had just finished e-mail to my daughter, and upon opening my server’s page, the news of shooting in Rigby hit the headlines. This happened right outside my daughter’s classroom.
I suspect, immediately the cry to abolish guns will be renewed. Will that solve the problem? Aren’t there other issues to be taken into consideration? For example, why did the shooter engage this action? Was he/she bullied? Will I get my name mentioned in the news? Could it be that social climate played a role? Consider violence in the entertainment field, video games, movies, TV programs; all suggest that such is the way to deal with issues. If things don’t go my way, I’ll take actions. Freedom of expression applies only to those whose opinions agree with mine. If you disagree, you’ll get fired from your job, get booed at conventions or verbally abused. That seems to be all right! Does freedom of assembly give me the right to interfere with other people’s activities? If I do so, and am arrested, I can always sue because of excessive force exercised by the “evil” police.
What we need isn’t gun control, but self control; fewer martial arts, more marital arts. Solutions aren’t always as simple as we’d like them to be. We can’t go through life with blinders, looking only on one side of issues. Will we ever reach a level of selflessness and tolerance?
Juergen Sass
Ogden