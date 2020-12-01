This concerns the family in Ogden that tragically had their dog hit on Harrison Blvd. The family has put a sign up severely chastising the driver that hit the dog. A terrible tragedy no doubt. But I remember last July when a loose dog caused a person to brake and the car got hit and killed a young girl in a stroller on the sidewalk. Another terrible thing. But in both cases a dog was loose. Cars sometimes can't stop on a dime or swerve safely to miss a loose pet. As for the sign blaming the driver and wishing him or her bad Karma.....there should be at least some shared blame here. One would not let their small children wander into the busy street. As for the Salt Lake mother that lost her daughter from the car that swerved to miss a loose dog, what should her sign say? Pet owners please keep your dogs in the yard!
Jeff Hauser
Layton